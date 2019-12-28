Global  

South Africa vs England first Test: Tourists set record score to win in Centurion as Rory Burns leads the fightback

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
England will need a Headingley-style miracle to win the first Test in South Africa as they were set a target of 376 in Centurion. Jofra Archer claimed five wickets in the second innings but not before the hosts had piled on the run. The fightback was led by Rory Burns who finished the day unbeaten […]
