Delta Work pips Monalee to win Savills Chase at Leopardstown Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 41 minutes ago )

Delta Work beats Monalee by a head in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown as favourite Kemboy finishes fourth in his return to action. 👓 View full article

