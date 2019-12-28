Global  

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua backs ‘new man’ Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder in February 22 rematch

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Anthony Joshua believes the decisions Tyson Fury has made shows his determination to be heavyweight world champion again. Fury has replaced his long-time trainer Ben Davison for American SugarHill Steward ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February and has also relocated to the US. Joshua told Sky Sports: “Fury has taken some relatively […]
News video: Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date 00:44

 Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

