West Ham vs Leicester LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for Premier League tie in east London

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
West Ham and Leicester both need to bounce back from their disappointing Boxing Days when they go head-to-head this evening. The Hammers let a lead slip to lose at Crystal Palace last time out and now sit just a point above the drop zone. Leicester, meanwhile, were thumped by league leaders Liverpool. The two will […]
News video: Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool 01:08

 Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and Leicester's previous match, a loss to Manchester City, were huge learning curves for his young side.

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

EPL: Concern over Leicester City's Jamie Vardy ahead of Liverpool clash

*London:* Leicester City face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day knowing their own title hopes are very much in the balance. Thursday's match...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Leicester MercuryTeam TalkFootball.london

West Ham news: Sebastien Haller's Premier League heroes, Grady Diangana loan update

West Ham news: Sebastien Haller's Premier League heroes, Grady Diangana loan updateAll the latest West Ham news as the Hammers look ahead to the Boxing Day fixture against Crystal Palace after the vital win against Southampton
Football.london

AlfredosAgent

Christina Aguilera's Manager RT @talkSPORT2: GOAL!! West Ham 1-2 Leicester #WHULEI // #WHUFC // #LCFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/xJw4xaHrfU https://t.co/FPv1L0Xpv3 21 minutes ago

talkSPORT2

talkSPORT 2 GOAL!! West Ham 1-2 Leicester #WHULEI // #WHUFC // #LCFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/xJw4xaHrfU https://t.co/FPv1L0Xpv3 23 minutes ago

talkSPORTLive

talkSPORT Live HALF-TIME WEST HAM 1-1 LEICESTER CITY NORWICH 1-0 TOTTENHAM Listen to the second half's live https://t.co/ruPFobqkOQ 45 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT RT @talkSPORT2: HT: West Ham 1-1 Leicester ✔️ A goal each ✔️ A penalty save ✔️ Plenty of drama #WHULEI is all square at half time. Join… 48 minutes ago

talkSPORT2

talkSPORT 2 HT: West Ham 1-1 Leicester ✔️ A goal each ✔️ A penalty save ✔️ Plenty of drama #WHULEI is all square at half time… https://t.co/vnCTT6om9W 48 minutes ago

AlfredosAgent

Christina Aguilera's Manager RT @talkSPORT2: GOAL!! West Ham 1-1 Leicester #WHULEI // #WHUFC // #LCFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/xJw4xaHrfU https://t.co/SzMuTykgJG 51 minutes ago

talkSPORT2

talkSPORT 2 GOAL!! West Ham 1-1 Leicester #WHULEI // #WHUFC // #LCFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/xJw4xaHrfU https://t.co/SzMuTykgJG 53 minutes ago

AlfredosAgent

Christina Aguilera's Manager RT @talkSPORT2: GOAL!! West Ham 0-1 Leicester #WHULEI // #WHUFC // #LCFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/xJw4xaHrfU https://t.co/8pfmAhBPno 56 minutes ago

