'Risk' - Brendan Rodgers discusses nine changes to Leicester City XI for West Ham game

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
'Risk' - Brendan Rodgers discusses nine changes to Leicester City XI for West Ham gameWest Ham United v Leicester City | The Foxes are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against West Ham tonight - with Brendan Rodgers making a number of changes.
News video: Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool 01:08

 Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and Leicester's previous match, a loss to Manchester City, were huge learning curves for his young side.

Rodgers: Hard for teams to dominate PL [Video]Rodgers: Hard for teams to dominate PL

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes it will be hard for Liverpool or Manchester City to dominate the Premier League for years but they are still the benchmark for others.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published

Rodgers: A good lesson [Video]Rodgers: A good lesson

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers claimed their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League was a "good lesson about quality" for his young side.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leicester City team news v West Ham: Brendan Rodgers makes nine changes

Leicester City team news v West Ham: Brendan Rodgers makes nine changesPapy Mendy makes his first start of the season as Leicester City make nine changes from the loss to Liverpool
Leicester Mercury

Premier League | Gray nets winner as much-changed Leicester beat West Ham

Manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes from the side that lost 4-0 at home to Liverpool less than 48 hours earlier
Hindu


