Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 28 from proven model

CBS Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Louisville and Kentucky. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UMass Lowell vs. Loyola (MD) odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 27 from proven model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between UMass Lowell and Loyola-Maryland. Here are the results:
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Kentucky vs. Louisville: Are living stream, check out on-line, Tv set channel, tipoff time, odds, line, choose – CB… https://t.co/mQC6CLd9Pb 2 hours ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Kentucky vs. Louisville: Are living stream, check out on-line, Tv set channel, tipoff time, odds, https://t.co/pTrsm6jkCJ 2 hours ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Kentucky vs. Louisville: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, tipoff time, odds, line, pick… https://t.co/M03naqgn57 3 hours ago

Ftwoodhomes

RealtyExecutives FLW Kentucky vs. Louisville: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, basketball game, line, tipoff time, preview https://t.co/qZRCVOKKKg 4 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Kentucky vs. Louisville: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, basketball game, line, tipoff time, preview… https://t.co/ErrgONWA2c 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.