Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard aims thinly-veiled swipe at Manchester United ahead of Old Firm derby

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has aimed a thinly veiled swipe at Manchester United over their disappointing position in the Premier League. The Reds have enjoyed a phenomenal campaign so far, having taken 52 of a possible 54 points, and look well on course to win their first title in three decades. Their bitter rivals United […]
News video: Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck

Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck 01:02

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to break his Old Firm scoring duck against Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Gerrard aims dig at Man Utd [Video]Gerrard aims dig at Man Utd

Steven Gerrard says the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United differs from that of Celtic and Rangers because United are no longer competing at the top of the Premier League table.

