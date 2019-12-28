Global  

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to be dismissed after Sunday's game

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The Jacksonville Jaguars informed head coach Doug Marrone that he would be let go after Sunday's game against the Colts, according to an ESPN report.
