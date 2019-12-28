Global  

Watford 3-0 Aston Villa: Smith 'read riot act' to Villa players at half-time

BBC Sport Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his side's first-half display cost them the match after they suffered a 3-0 defeat against 10-man Watford.
