Ndombele starts for Spurs at Norwich as Mourinho recalls Lo Celso and Eriksen

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen were all recalled to the Tottenham starting line-up for their trip to Norwich City. Club-record signing Ndombele ruled himself out of contention against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day having told Spurs boss Jose Mourinho he was not physically prepared having only recently recovered from a […]

The post Ndombele starts for Spurs at Norwich as Mourinho recalls Lo Celso and Eriksen appeared first on Soccer News.
