Here's how Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges approach roles as Suns player union reps Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mikal Bridges represent the Phoenix Suns to the National Basketball Players Association. What do you they have to do?

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Duane Rankin Here's how Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges approach roles as #Suns player union reps https://t.co/lDiXfUN1D8 via @azcentral 2 days ago azcentral sports Here's how Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges approach roles as Suns player union reps https://t.co/6S1dVw3bbU 2 days ago Eric Longenhagen RT @azcentral: Here's how Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges approach roles as Suns player union reps https://t.co/qoK9HgZK5d 2 days ago azcentral Here's how Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges approach roles as Suns player union reps https://t.co/qoK9HgZK5d 2 days ago