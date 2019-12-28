Remilia, first woman to compete in LCS, dies at 24 Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Former League of Legends Championship Series player Maria "Remilia" Creveling, the first woman to play in the LCS, has died at 24. 👓 View full article

