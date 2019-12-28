Global  

Remilia, first woman to compete in LCS, dies at 24

ESPN Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Former League of Legends Championship Series player Maria "Remilia" Creveling, the first woman to play in the LCS, has died at 24.
