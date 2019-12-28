Global  

Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.
Recent related news from verified sources

Canada finalizes roster as world juniors puck drop looms

Hockey Canada made its final cut on Saturday as Canada finalized its roster ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
CBC.ca

Canada roars back to beat the U.S. at world juniors

Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
CTV News


