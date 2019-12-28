Global  

Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9Ian Books threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl
