Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 2006 Fiesta Bowl rewind: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20 Ohio State downs Notre Dame in 2006 Fiesta Bowl, final to be played at Sun Devil Stadim.

azcentral.com 5 days ago



No. 14 Notre Dame and Iowa State meet in Camping World Bowl Camping World Bowl: No. 14 Notre Dame (10-2, Independent) vs. Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), Saturday at noon EST (ABC). Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2. Series Record:...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this