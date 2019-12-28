Global  

2019 Camping World Bowl score: Tony Jones leads Notre Dame to rout of Iowa State

CBS Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The Irish controlled the game from start to finish in Orlando
Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9

Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9Ian Books threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl
FOX Sports

No. 14 Notre Dame and Iowa State meet in Camping World Bowl

Camping World Bowl: No. 14 Notre Dame (10-2, Independent) vs. Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), Saturday at noon EST (ABC). Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2. Series Record:...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

hashwanthvv

Haswanth Vundavilli RT @CWBowl: Final Score: @NDFootball 33 | @CycloneFB 9 Congratulations to @NDFootball, our 2019 Camping World Bowl Champs! #CampingWorld… 6 minutes ago

BarrettSallee

Barrett Sallee Tony Jones leads Notre Dame to rout of Iowa State https://t.co/x1yppWhImA 10 minutes ago

Yarda50_CU

Yarda 50 Oficial RT @Tercer_Cuarto: SCORE FINAL en el 🏟 Camping World Bowl Iowa State 9 Notre Dame 33 #FelizSábado 😃 #HablemosDeFootball 🗣🏈 https://t.co… 32 minutes ago

CWBowl

Camping World Bowl Final Score: @NDFootball 33 | @CycloneFB 9 Congratulations to @NDFootball, our 2019 Camping World Bowl Champs!… https://t.co/xcarU3jbHH 36 minutes ago

