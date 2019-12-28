Global  

No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton BowlJourney Brown ran for 202 yards and two long touchdowns as No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever
News video: Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires

Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires 00:22

 It's over five feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score after another...
Seattle Times Also reported by CBS Sports, FOX Sports

Cotton Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Memphis vs. Penn State

Two incendiary receiver prospects will take the field in this year's Cotton Bowl
CBS Sports


