Edwards-Helaire in uniform for No. 1 LSU in Peach Bowl

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Edwards-Helaire in uniform for No. 1 LSU in Peach BowlTop-ranked LSU may have its leading rusher for its Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma after all
News video: Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron meet media for final time before Peach Bowl matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron meet media for final time before Peach Bowl matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff 02:51

 Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron meet media for final time before Peach Bowl matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Edwards-Helaire in uniform for No. 1 LSU in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in uniform and is participating in pregame warmups for No. 1 LSU’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against...
LSU’s Burrow faces Oklahoma’s Hurts in Peach Bowl semifinal

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1), Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN Line: LSU by 13 1/2 Series Record: Tied 1-1 WHAT’S AT STAKE Most Read...
