Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mourinho: Tottenham making too many individual mistakes

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Jose Mourinho has admitted to being “frustrated” by the number of individual errors being made by his Tottenham players after they drew 2-2 at Norwich City. Tottenham twice fought back from a goal down to salvage a point against the Premier League’s bottom side in Saturday’s clash at Carrow Road. Mario Vrancic capitalised on some […]

The post Mourinho: Tottenham making too many individual mistakes appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes 01:29

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes. He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tottenham: A look back at 2019 [Video]Tottenham: A look back at 2019

A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final. Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Bayern Munich v Tottenham: Champions League preview [Video]Bayern Munich v Tottenham: Champions League preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's final Champions League group game against Bayern Munich. Spurs were humiliated 7-2 by the Germans in the reverse fixture and Jose Mourinho will be hoping for a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Norwich City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs punished by defensive mistakes - Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he is concerned by the individual defensive mistakes his side made in their 2-2 draw against Norwich City.
BBC Sport

If I was a Tottenham attacker, I´d be very frustrated – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has acknowledged Tottenham’s repeated defensive errors must be a great source of frustration for the team’s forwards. Spurs twice rallied from...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.