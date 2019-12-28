Mourinho: Tottenham making too many individual mistakes

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Jose Mourinho has admitted to being “frustrated” by the number of individual errors being made by his Tottenham players after they drew 2-2 at Norwich City. Tottenham twice fought back from a goal down to salvage a point against the Premier League’s bottom side in Saturday’s clash at Carrow Road. Mario Vrancic capitalised on some […]



