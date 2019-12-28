Global  

Russia stuns Canada 6-0 at junior worlds, Lafreniere hurt

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Russia stuns Canada 6-0 at junior worlds, Lafreniere hurtRussia scored three opening-period goals on the way to stunning Canada 6-0 at the world junior hockey championship
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Russia scored three opening-period goals on the way to stunning Canada 6-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Saturday....
Seattle Times

