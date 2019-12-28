Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Burnley vs Manchester United player ratings: Brandon Williams shines as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford earn victory

Independent Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Burnley 0-2 Man United: The Frenchman scored his third goal in two days at Turf Moor
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man [Video]Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford talks about his passion for the club's youth academy, which himself and other legends came through. United are expected to announce their 4,000th consecutive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Managers condemn alleged racial abuse during Manchester derby [Video]Managers condemn alleged racial abuse during Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola condemn alleged racist abuse aimed at players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. The Etihad Stadium bore witness to a match as thrilling as it was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Burnley vs Manchester United: Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford secure victory to close on top four - 5 things we learned

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: The Frenchman has now scored on all three appearances at Turf Moor
Independent

Man Utd player ratings: Anthony Martial impresses again during 2-0 win over Burnley

Man Utd player ratings: Anthony Martial impresses again during 2-0 win over BurnleyManchester United player ratings: Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford found the net during the 2-0 win over Burnley
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.