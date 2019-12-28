Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin tackles player after Gatorade bath in Cotton Bowl 2019

CBS Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Franklin practices what he preaches, at least in terms of form tackling
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Big-play G5 Memphis offense, Big Ten Penn State D in Cotton

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin listened to Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield talk about how phenomenal the Nittany Lions have been on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

RobertkPuette

Robert K. "MOOSE" Puette RT @CollegeFootball: WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin tackles player after Gatorade bath in Cotton Bowl 2019 https://t.co/LLTr57EbSQ… 47 minutes ago

CollegeFootball

College Football WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin tackles player after Gatorade bath in Cotton Bowl 2019… https://t.co/jir5JTtQYl 59 minutes ago

ClintBuckley247

Clint Buckley RT @247Sports: WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin delivers a perfect form tackle to a player after being doused by Gatorade. https://t.… 1 hour ago

247Sports

247Sports WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin delivers a perfect form tackle to a player after being doused by Gatorade.… https://t.co/MT3ht0kILk 1 hour ago

Tony_Reyes27

El Rico I just became a ginormous James Franklin fan, penn state has a very good coach, watch out for them next year 2 hours ago

Coach_Kilbane

Brian Kilbane RT @CoachSantella: At noon today watch ESU WARRIOR @coachjfranklin lead his Penn state team in the @CottonBowlGame. With an ESU degree you… 4 hours ago

flamengo_vs

LIVERPOOL VS FLAMENGO RJ LIVE Memphis vs. Penn State LIVE STREAM (12/28/19) | Watch ... WATCH HD TV>> https://t.co/O4qcWdKzEB The No. 10 Penn S… https://t.co/5plzHYc4lI 6 hours ago

Coach_Swinney

Seth Swinney RT @MemphisFB: 🏈 GAME DAY 🏈 🏆 @CottonBowlGame 🆚 Penn State 🕚 11 AM 📍 AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas 📺 ESPN 🔊 https://t.co/SacVp95SO1 Pep… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.