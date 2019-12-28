Global  

WATCH: Heat forward Chris Silva sees mother for first time in three years after NBA arranges surprise visit

CBS Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Silva had only seen his mother once in the past seven years
Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade

 Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a 38-2 record and a national title. 2012-2013 Miami Heat The Heat posted a 66-16 record en route to an...

Miami Heat’s Chris Silva Hugs Mom For First Time In Years During Pre-Game Emotional Reunion

A Miami Heat player got the surprise of a lifetime Friday evening.
cbs4.com

Basketball player Chris Silva has emotional reunion with mother after three years

Power forward breaks down in tears as he says: 'That's my mum'
Independent


