Pellegrini fired by Premier League struggler West Ham

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Pellegrini fired by Premier League struggler West HamManuel Pellegrini has been fired by West Ham after 18 months in charge with the team battling against relegation in the Premier League
News video: Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues 01:23

 Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Pellegrini fired by Premier League struggler West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Saturday after 18 months in charge, with the team battling against relegation in the Premier League....
