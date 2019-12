Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Chelsea may have sold David Luiz to rivals Arsenal ahead of this season, but Blues boss Frank Lampard says he will always respect the Brazil defender from his time at Stamford Bridge. Centre-back David Luiz could come up against Chelsea for the first time since he left on Sunday when Lampard’s men visit Emirates Stadium […]



