Struggling West Ham sack Pellegrini

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked by West Ham with the club hovering just above the Premier League relegation zone. A 2-1 defeat at home to high-flying Leicester City on Saturday proved to be the final straw. West Ham are just a point above the bottom three and co-chairman David Sullivan said the board had to act. […]

News video: Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United 00:53

 Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve [Video]Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side need to do better. He says the Hammers need to win at home. Pellegrini feels the fans are behind the team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pellegrini identifies reason behind worrying West Ham stat

Manuel Pellegrini thinks he knows the reason behind West Ham's struggles at the London Stadium as they prepare for two home games in a row The post Pellegrini...
Team Talk Also reported by •Football FanCast

West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian ‘The Moose’ Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie Howe

Manuel Pellegrini could be sacked on New Year’s Day if West Ham lose their next two matches. The Hammers are only one point above the Premier League relegation...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

emma3D

E.L. Struggling West Ham sack Pellegrini. Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked by West Ham with the club hovering just abo… https://t.co/3AkRnj4EO3 59 minutes ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football West Ham are in the hunt for a new manager after Manuel Pellegrini was relieved of his duties.… https://t.co/DGqX710FAV 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport West Ham will SACK Manuel Pellegrini with struggling club in 'disarray', says Danny Murphy https://t.co/vhK96XTiYT https://t.co/jwpLI9c64X 2 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport West Ham will SACK Manuel Pellegrini with struggling club in 'disarray', says Danny Murphy https://t.co/vhK96YaUnt https://t.co/dOWJzNkcRJ 2 days ago

