Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked by West Ham with the club hovering just above the Premier League relegation zone. A 2-1 defeat at home to high-flying Leicester City on Saturday proved to be the final straw. West Ham are just a point above the bottom three and co-chairman David Sullivan said the board had to act. […]



The post Struggling West Ham sack Pellegrini appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

