No. 1 LSU's Burrow's 7 TD passes ties record for bowl game

Saturday, 28 December 2019
No. 1 LSU's Burrow's 7 TD passes ties record for bowl gameThe Peach Bowl has been the stage for a record-setting scoring barrage by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson
No. 1 LSU’s Burrow’s 7 TD passes ties record for bowl game

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow has tied the bowl record with seven touchdown passes for No. 1 LSU against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. In...
Plane On Its Way To Bowl Game Crashes, Daughter-In-Law Of LSU Offensive Coordinator Among Dead

The cause of the crash is still unknown
