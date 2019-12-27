Cricket: Aussie quick Peter Siddle announces shock retirement Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Peter Siddle has called time on his illustrious international cricket career.The Victorian stalwart shared the news with his Australian teammates on the morning of day 4 at the MCG.Siddle informed Australia coach Justin Langer...

Siddle announces retirement from international cricket The veteran fast bowler has told teammates of his decision to immediately retire from international cricket.

Peter Siddle: Australia pace bowler retires from international cricket Australia pace bowler Peter Siddle announces his retirement from international cricket.

