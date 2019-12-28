Global  

Best of College Football Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma, Ohio State vs. Clemson

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The best photos from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups: LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson.
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff 02:21

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU [Video]Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:38Published

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team [Video]LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

College Football Playoff odds: LSU vs. Oklahoma picks, Peach Bowl predictions from expert who's 14-3

Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of LSU and Oklahoma football.
CBS Sports

Skip and Shannon make their picks for Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSU

Skip and Shannon make their picks for Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSUSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk College Football ahead of the Playoff Semifinals this Saturday. Hear why Shannon thinks the Clemson Tigers will defeat the...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

BoneSawIsReady_

The ReTweeter RT @HoegLaw: Oklahoma’s performance today once again highlights that the college football playoff committee’s consideration process is fund… 10 seconds ago

TouchMyMonkey13

David Howlett Jr RT @wingoz: We’d like to thank Oklahoma for their participation in The College Football playoff and wish them all the best in their future… 55 seconds ago

ThinkDeepSports

Appreciator of Greatness! Thank you College Football Playoff Committee @CFBPlayoff for wasting my time for another year. It is an absolute jo… https://t.co/znYuMtMsrk 8 minutes ago

zaywilliams24

Zay Williams College football playoff should be the four best teams when you turn on the film point blank. Cuz team like Oklahom… https://t.co/mQyrBUMthD 13 minutes ago

Travis_Blubaugh

BLUE This Playoff game is a prime example of how I’ll never get on board with College Football. Not worth my time when… https://t.co/1dgXiUiRnm 22 minutes ago

