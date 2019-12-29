Global  

Defense shines as South Alabama beats Mobile 76-47

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chad Lott had 16 points as South Alabama rolled past crosstown NAIA foe Mobile 76-47 on Saturday. Josh Ajayi added 15 points for the Jaguars and Trhae Mtichell 13. South Alabama (7-6) held the Rams to 28.6 percent shooting, it’s best defensive game of the season. The Janguars shot 53 Trenton […]
