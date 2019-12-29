Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Murray out of Australian Open; Grand Slam comeback on hold

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Murray out of Australian Open; Grand Slam comeback on holdAndy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury 00:50

 Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Murray out of Australian Open; Grand Slam comeback on hold

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month....
Seattle Times Also reported by •talkSPORTNews24WorldNewsBBC News

Clijsters to make comeback in March 2020

Brussels, Dec 23 (IANS) Six-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters has announced her intent to make a comeback as a player in Mexico in March. The 36-year-old had...
Sify


Tweets about this

Sport360

Sport360° Andy Murray's Grand Slam comeback will have to wait with the Scot confirmed to give #AusOpen a miss https://t.co/3CHmv8AIBH 1 minute ago

Kayode87814639

Kay dollar RT @cnnsport: Andy Murray has made a remarkable comeback from a hip injury but the three-time grand slam champion won't be playing at the A… 7 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Andy Murray said he was "gutted" to be missing next month's Australian Open after being ruled out of the first Gran… https://t.co/DlctQx5fQE 14 minutes ago

Cob_Adder

AmMaD RT @stu_fraser: Afraid to report that Andy Murray will not be making his grand slam return at the Australian Open. The pelvic injury has li… 24 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #Sport #Tennis Andy Murray forced to pull out of 2020 Australian Open and put Grand Slam comeback plans on hold https://t.co/… 31 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Sport #Tennis Andy Murray forced to pull out of 2020 Australian Open and put Grand Slam comeback plans on hold… https://t.co/GcOC5Hf8nX 32 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @SABreakingNews: 'Gutted' Murray out of ATP Cup and Australian Open: Andy Murray said he was “gutted” to be missing next month’s Austral… 47 minutes ago

cnnsport

CNN Sport Andy Murray has made a remarkable comeback from a hip injury but the three-time grand slam champion won't be playin… https://t.co/eJ4mtYeFl7 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.