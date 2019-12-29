Global  

Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Joe Burrow and LSU were too much for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Burrow set a College Football Playoff record with seven touchdown passes.
Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU 02:38

 Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Scarlet Pearl prepares for big weekend in football

All eyes will be on the Peach Bowl tomorrow as the undefeated LSU Tigers are just one win away from a national championship appearance. As the Tigers gear up for a matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday,..

Credit: WXXV

Credit: WXXVPublished

Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron meet media for final time before Peach Bowl matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron meet media for final time before Peach Bowl matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CFP semifinal: Joe Burrow has record-setting day in LSU’s throttling of Oklahoma


Chicago S-T Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS Sports

Opinion: LSU's blowout of Oklahoma in Peach Bowl is reason not to expand College Football Playoff

College football is not the NFL, where the league is engineered for parity. And it's not college basketball, which can swing on one or two players.
USATODAY.com


