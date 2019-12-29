Global  

Lions WR Jones says 6-month-old son died Friday

ESPN Sunday, 29 December 2019
Marlo Jones, the youngest son of Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, died Friday. He was six months old.
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died. The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son, Marlo, in a statement...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.com

