Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raise England hopes vs South Africa

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
*Centurion:* Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raised English hopes with a solid opening partnership after England were set a challenging 376 to win on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday. England were 121 for one wicket at the close of play, needing another 255 runs to win. The left-handed...
South Africa vs England: Rory Burns and Dom Sibley stung and skewered by hosts' pace

South Africa 284; England 42-2: Stuart Broad's dismissal of Vernon Philander was the only joy England were able to experience in a tough morning session on day...
South Africa v England: Tourists set 376 to win first Test

Rory Burns' unbeaten 77 gives England hope of chasing an unlikely 376 to beat South Africa after three days of the first Test.
