Pat Cummins leads Australia attack as New Zealand collapse to 148

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
*Melbourne:* New Zealand collapsed under an unrelenting Australian pace barrage led by Pat Cummins on Saturday, all out for 148 and in danger of a big defeat in the second Test in Melbourne. The visitors began the day in trouble on 44 for two in reply to Australia's 467, having lost batting kingpin Kane Williamson and makeshift...
