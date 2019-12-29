Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mary Kom: If you do that, I will hit back

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Mary Kom: If you do that, I will hit back*New Delhi:* MC Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen.

The six-time world champion prevailed 9-1 over the former junior world champion, 23, and at the end of it all, there was no customary handshake. "I...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Mary Kom reacts to not shaking hands with Nikhat Zareen after trail bout win

Mary Kom reacts to not shaking hands with Nikhat Zareen after trail bout win 03:53

 M C Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will be remembered for 2018 World Boxing Championship Mary Kom [Video]Will be remembered for 2018 World Boxing Championship Mary Kom

Will be remembered for 2018 World Boxing Championship Mary Kom

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nikhat Zareen on Mary Kom: Can't wait to meet her

Nikhat Zareen on Mary Kom: Can't wait to meet her*New Delhi:* Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials for next year's Olympic...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesSifyHinduZee News

MC Mary Kom aims medal in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Indian ace boxer and five-time world championship MC Mary Kom said she is eyeing a medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympic.
Sify Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Mary Kom: If you do that, I will hit back: https://t.co/7pZz7EmwDj 1 minute ago

cotey_mary

Mary Cotey RT @ExposingALEC: In #Election2020, #CNP may be hoping for a repeat: wagering that the #impeachment furor in Washington will play out in th… 4 minutes ago

yayyuas

yay RT @TheQuint: #Video | "In the ring she (Mary Kom) used some bad words for me..." said Nikhat Zareen, after their bout in the boxing trials… 12 minutes ago

bhadpodcast

YAS BISH! O'Brien Listen, I know I'm late to this, but I will BURN TWITTER TO THE GROUND IF MARY WATSON IS REALLY DEAD! That is all. 15 minutes ago

AmitAryan2020

Amit Aryan Mary Kom is so successful that she is not mentoring next generation. This will harm the nation in coming years. She… https://t.co/eOXPghGcCU 27 minutes ago

bogardus_mary

Mary B., M.Ed. @Comey This is why I follow him. He represents NOTHING that America stands for and I want to stay current on his ra… https://t.co/ARcd71ffj5 43 minutes ago

mary_f12

Mary RT @catturd2: You ever notice that we conservatives constantly call out RINO Republicans and people in our own party. But liberals will ne… 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.