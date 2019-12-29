Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Manchester United Have Enough Depth To Replace Scott McTominay

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Scott McTominay has been one of Manchester United’s best players this season. The Scottish central midfielder has displayed a great deal of consistency, and he has been a top playmaking threat on a central role for The Red Devils. However, the Old Trafford outfit could be without him for a considerable amount of time. McTominay […]

The post Manchester United Have Enough Depth To Replace Scott McTominay appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay suffers knee injury in win over Newcastle and leaves Old Trafford on crutches

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has suffered suspected knee ligament damage, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed. The midfielder was replaced at half-time...
talkSPORT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Scott McTominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Scott McTominay suffered a knee injury during Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Boxing Day. The...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

nyarko_komla

komla nyarko RT @5liveSport: FT: #BurnleyFC 0-2 #MUFC "Burnley didn't have enough to threaten Man United" - @Robert1Green Manchester United go to wit… 5 hours ago

CordellCockett3

Cordell Cockett It’s not everyday where we have to bash Manchester United players! Like they all played decent be happy with the wi… https://t.co/7oflfaqzH3 5 hours ago

5liveSport

BBC 5 Live Sport FT: #BurnleyFC 0-2 #MUFC "Burnley didn't have enough to threaten Man United" - @Robert1Green Manchester United g… https://t.co/vw5F7LPPyW 6 hours ago

SirAlexGod

KingKevCantona 🥇 What excuse will Lingard have now! He's awful (in my opinion) no where even near good enough to be a Manchester United player! 6 hours ago

Bennie__Henry

Bennie Henry RT @Official_Oreva: Let it sink into the heads of every united fan out there Jesse lingard doesn't have a league goal for Manchester united… 9 hours ago

Official_Oreva

Papillon Let it sink into the heads of every united fan out there Jesse lingard doesn't have a league goal for Manchester un… https://t.co/BoEkS8BTsX 9 hours ago

YNWMeIly

Amin🇩🇿🌨 @GardenOfIsrael It's finished at Sunderland. Manchester United have done all they can, that Rooney goal was enough… https://t.co/hINtWH4lkr 19 hours ago

keakandrew

Keak Andrew @CanparaCollin It will be over after beating Tottenham and Manchester United😂😂😂, I don't want to put my hopes up ag… https://t.co/I6h4gwQrNx 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.