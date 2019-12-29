Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praised midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for his performance against Norwich City in the Premier League. Spurs star Ndombele impressed on his return to the squad as Mourinho’s Tottenham drew 2-2 at Norwich on Saturday. Ndombele – a club-record signing from Lyon in the off-season – was left out of the squad […] The post Mourinho hails Ndombele´s performance in Spurs draw appeared first on Soccer News.

