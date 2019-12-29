Global  

Raptors beat Celtics 113-97 to avenge Christmas loss

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 113-97 on Saturday night, snapping the Celtics’ five-game winning streak. Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet each added 18 points to help defending champion Toronto avenge a loss on Christmas and send Boston to its second loss in […]
