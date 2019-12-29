Global  

Louisiana Plane Crash Kills 5, Including Sports Reporter

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A sports reporter related to a Louisiana State University football coach was among the five people who died on their way to the team’s playoff game Saturday after a small plane crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, authorities said. The reporter, Carley McCord, 30, was a daughter-in-law of Steve Ensminger, the offensive coordinator for LSU. She and […]
Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media

 Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported.

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash [Video]Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

Man apologizes for slapping reporter [Video]Man apologizes for slapping reporter

A Georgia man is apologizing after slapping a reporter's backside during live TV. The man says he is sorry and it was an awful mistake. He has been banned from any future events by Savannah's sports..

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5One of the five victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash is a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caESPNeuronewsUSATODAY.comReuters

ESPN reporter Carley McCord killed in light plane crash

ESPN reporter Carley McCord killed in light plane crashCollege Football was gearing up for it's biggest day of the year when news hit that an ESPN reporter was among those killed in a small plane crash.ESPN sideline...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Just JaredCBS NewsReuters

Tweets about this

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Louisiana plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law https://t.co/Sl8wdwVcxY https://t.co/u40lW2b6dq 5 minutes ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED Louisiana Plane Crash Kills 5, Including Relative of Football Coach. Click on https://t.co/5c3vgXZcNU to read this… https://t.co/vTNntcinrg 22 minutes ago

FeloniousTweet

FeloniousTweet RT @Fox24News: Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law #NWAnews #NWArk https://t.co/X7C4mirMwq 30 minutes ago

ktva

KTVA 11 News A small plane en route to a college football playoff game crashed into a post office parking lot in Louisiana short… https://t.co/QZ4nKVysOe 34 minutes ago

SamBrockNBC

Sam Brock RT @NBCNightlyNews: Five people were killed when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Lafayette, Louisiana. Among the dead: sport… 59 minutes ago

ClaudeLelay

Jacqueline Claude LeLay Legault RT @latimes: Crash of a small plane in Louisiana kills 5 https://t.co/siZ6yqaKDM 1 hour ago

Fox24News

FOX24 News Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law #NWAnews #NWArk https://t.co/X7C4mirMwq 1 hour ago

kron4news

KRON4 News #UPDATE: Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law https://t.co/ywZIEMEj1y 1 hour ago

