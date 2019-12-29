Louisiana Plane Crash Kills 5, Including Sports Reporter
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () A sports reporter related to a Louisiana State University football coach was among the five people who died on their way to the team’s playoff game Saturday after a small plane crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, authorities said. The reporter, Carley McCord, 30, was a daughter-in-law of Steve Ensminger, the offensive coordinator for LSU. She and […]
Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported.
College Football was gearing up for it's biggest day of the year when news hit that an ESPN reporter was among those killed in a small plane crash.ESPN sideline... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Just Jared •CBS News •Reuters
