Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ohio State's Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ohio State's Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team 00:32

 LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams [Video]Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:27Published

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clemson rallies to defeat Ohio State in classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal

Clemson drove 94 yards in four plays, capped by a Travis Etienne touchdown catch to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and reach national title game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.com

1980 Fiesta Bowl rewind: Penn State 31, Ohio State 19

Ohio State fades in its first Fiesta Bowl appearance, falling 31-19 to Penn State in 1980.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

tberidon

tberidon RT @NCAAFNation247: Ohio State DB Shaun Wade has been ejected for Targeting. #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/MCdcODEfud 2 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/nKVS3qOGVD https://t.co/jbAzqO6QH0 6 minutes ago

TheeAlphaMail

Yup @SportsCenter As soon as I found out SEC refs were officiating this game I knew the Ohio State was screwed. First T… https://t.co/8ExfyFmT5Y 17 minutes ago

WRogersM

Bill Moody RT @TheDiddyBop: I hate Ohio State... but ejecting Wade is just a disgrace, he wrapped him up and the QB was dipping down. That rule needs… 18 minutes ago

memelorrd

peter jason RT @sbell021: Ohio State fans are booing as Shaun Wade heads into the locker room, presumably because they’re upset he isn’t following stan… 19 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/nACnDk2LkM https://t.co/spDrGzyPKS 21 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl – USA TODAY https://t.co/cn4EyqjLpC 22 minutes ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/w6ACkvylfS https://t.co/o7wnk0rQMt 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.