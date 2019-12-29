Global  

2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson, Ohio State fans brave winter weather to root on teams

azcentral.com Sunday, 29 December 2019
Clemson and Ohio State fans braved Saturday's cold weather to root on their teams prior to the start of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
 
News video: Clemson and Ohio State fans prepare for Saturday

Clemson and Ohio State fans prepare for Saturday 01:32

 Right now football fans in the Upstate are preparing for Saturday.

