2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson, Ohio State fans brave winter weather to root on teams

John boddy RT @orangeandwhite: Rayma the orangutan picks Ohio State over Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. https://t.co/GkP2RW8Rxo 2 minutes ago Lanie RT @KevinOnCFB: Live look at Ohio State and Clemson players on the turf at the Fiesta Bowl... https://t.co/y1cZ8fO109 4 minutes ago The News Publisher Ohio State vs. Clemson: Buckeyes jump out to an early Fiesta Bowl lead https://t.co/IaT9lAikCo https://t.co/jA0T5lEXai 4 minutes ago azcentral sports Sights, sounds from Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal https://t.co/WrRs0cXnx6 4 minutes ago ✌🏽 RT @247Sports: He's not just a pocket passer. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 67 yards on the ground for a touchdown that trimmed… 5 minutes ago 247Sports He's not just a pocket passer. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 67 yards on the ground for a touchdown that… https://t.co/zynq8I7130 6 minutes ago Alma RT @12SportsAZ: Halftime at the Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State went up 16-0 but Clemson has narrowed the gap. Who's moving on at the end of the ni… 7 minutes ago Sports News Ohio State vs. Clemson: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Fiesta Bowl 2019 kickoff time, odds, prediction https://t.co/at6yg9LX4O 7 minutes ago