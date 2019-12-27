Football: West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini

Friday, 27 December 2019 () Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Sunday after 18 months in charge, paying the price for an alarming slump in the Premier League that has seen the team plunge from fourth place into a relegation battle.The end for the 66-year-old...
Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18...
LONDON (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Saturday after 18 months in charge, with the team battling against relegation in the Premier League.... Seattle Times Also reported by •Football FanCast •Daily Star