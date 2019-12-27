Global  

Football: West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Football: West Ham sack manager Manuel PellegriniManuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Sunday after 18 months in charge, paying the price for an alarming slump in the Premier League that has seen the team plunge from fourth place into a relegation battle.The end for the 66-year-old...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United 00:53

 Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18...

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues [Video]Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ [Video]‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham manager Pellegrini sacked

West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 loss at home to Leicester City leaves them 17th in the Premier League.
BBC News

Pellegrini fired by Premier League struggler West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Saturday after 18 months in charge, with the team battling against relegation in the Premier League....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Football FanCastDaily Star

garykingofscots

Gary Edward Johnson RT @guardian_sport: West Ham sack Manuel Pellegrini as manager following slump in form https://t.co/IKmpYmVTBR 4 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Leicester City F.C. Association football club Leicester back to winning ways Manuel Pellegrini… https://t.co/reRIKi2onE 21 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Premier League 2019–20: West Ham United Sack Manager Manuel Pellegrini After 1–2 Defeat Against Leicester City #EPL… https://t.co/Q4vskCjMXI 31 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: West Ham United F.C. Association football club Leicester back to winning ways Manuel Pellegrin… https://t.co/X3flYpZaTo 51 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #ManuelPellegrini #EPL #WestHam are just a point above the relegation zone https://t.co/15Fix4LKox 51 minutes ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports #PL West Ham sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after 2-1 defeat to Leicester City https://t.co/UAdsVD6yqs 52 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @MirrorFootball: BREAKING West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini after Leicester defeat https://t.co/cHMe6IpBwd https://t.co/awtOBeUdL7 1 hour ago

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer ✎ Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham sack manager after defeat by Leicester #BreakingNews #bbcnews ➵➵➵… https://t.co/Mz8utDgLuK 2 hours ago

