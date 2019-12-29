Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rangers snap Maple Leafs' 6-game win streak in OT

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tony DeAngelo scored in overtime as the New York Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday, snapping Toronto's win streak at six games.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/20/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

John Tavares wins it for the Maple Leafs [Video]John Tavares wins it for the Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner leads an odd-man rush and centers to John Tavares, who buries the one-timer for a 2-1 Maple Leafs win in overtime

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DeAngelo scores in OT, Rangers halt Leafs’ win streak at 6

TORONTO (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night, snapping Toronto’s win...
Seattle Times

Maple Leafs Beat Rangers 6-3, New York Loses 3rd Straight

Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves as the Rangers’ losing streak reached three games.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.