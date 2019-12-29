Global  

Cricket-'Justice for Jordie': Barrett ejected from Boxing Day test

Reuters India Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New Zealand's struggles at the Boxing Day test have extended to the terraces at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with All Blacks star Jordie Barrett ejected from the ground for a "behaviour" issue, according to New Zealand media reports.
