Premier League: Manchester United defeats Burnley, moves to fifth spot

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Burnley [UK], Dec 29 (ANI): Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 on Saturday (local time) to move to the fifth spot in the ongoing Premier League here at the Turf Moor.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley. [Video]Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is definitely improving following their 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley. Solskjaer said his team's recent form was encouraging for a team..

Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United [Video]Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United

Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad.

Premier League: Manchester United's Scott McTominay suffers knee injury

United are currently placed at the seventh spot in Premier League standings with just seven wins from 19 games.  
Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United

Michael Owen is expecting to see Manchester United be held to a draw by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Red Devils head into the game fresh...
