Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 win over Toronto on Saturday night, snapping the Maple Leafs’ six-game winning streak. Ryan Strome had two goal and two assists for the Rangers, Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Artemi Panarin picked up […] 👓 View full article