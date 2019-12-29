Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trent Alexander-Arnold previews Liverpool FC v Wolves

The Sport Review Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Trent Alexander-Arnold has told his Liverpool FC team-mates to focus on the task at hand when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The Reds head into the game looking to sign off for 2019 with a home victory following a stunning start to the current season under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool FC are currently flying high […]

The post Trent Alexander-Arnold previews Liverpool FC v Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk 00:50

 Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester. Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola:‘Thank you so much’ to ref was not sarcastic [Video]Pep Guardiola:‘Thank you so much’ to ref was not sarcastic

Pep Guardiola insisted he was not being sarcastic when he shook the hand of the referee after Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool. The City boss appeared to thank Michael Oliver for his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Klopp: Centurion Trent a 'scouse hero' [Video]Klopp: Centurion Trent a 'scouse hero'

Jurgen Klopp believes the 'future is bright' for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to make his 100th appearance for Liverpool against Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Caps Man of the Match Performance Against Leicester with a Goal (Video)

Having put in an absolutely marvelous performance in Liverpool’s Boxing Day triumph over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Trent Alexander-Arnold...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORT

Klopp replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is the world’s best

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold still has room to improve despite his influential performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over title...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.