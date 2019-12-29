Global  

Former West Brom manager on West Ham shortlist as Baggies linked with defender

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Former West Brom manager on West Ham shortlist as Baggies linked with defenderWest Bromwich Albion news | West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini and they are said to be ready to turn to a familiar face.
News video: Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United 00:53

 Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18...

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues [Video]Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ [Video]‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published


Former West Brom manager on West Ham's shortlist to replace Pellegrini - reports

Former West Brom manager on West Ham's shortlist to replace Pellegrini - reportsWest Ham next manager | The former Baggies boss is believed to be in the frame to replace the Chilean who was sacked after defeat to Leicester
Sutton Coldfield Observer

‘Manuel Pellegrini is NOT the manager to lift West Ham’ – Dean Ashton suggests Hammers should bring in new boss to save their season

Dean Ashton has suggested West Ham need to change their manager to save their season and keep the club in the Premier League. The former striker believes Manuel...
talkSPORT


westhamnews2019

West Ham United News Former West Brom manager on West Ham shortlist as Baggies linked with defender https://t.co/D9wsghUPhC https://t.co/n89iWUVbXG 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Former #West Brom manager on West Ham shortlist as Baggies linked with defender - Birmingham Live #WBA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/0rJMCQzzCe 2 hours ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News Former West Brom manager on West Ham's shortlist to replace Pellegrini - reports https://t.co/8V34V5GiFj https://t.co/y5h0PPqiOm 8 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Former #West Brom manager on West Ham's shortlist to replace Pellegrini - reports - Birmingham Live #WBA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/EBfNXnKCQx 8 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Chris Powell joins Pardew as assistant managerPardew's first job since West Brom sacking last yearThe former Newcas… https://t.co/HKvpLZ6426 3 days ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Brom manager Alan Pardew appointed ADO Den Haag with Chris https://t.co/gKEIhnM6Pd 4 days ago

SportsClock

sports o'clock Former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Brom manager Alan Pardew appointed ADO Den Haag with Chris Powell his ass… https://t.co/jWsK01eqle 4 days ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS 'It is a beautiful club': Alan Pardew appointed as ADO Den Haag manager: * Chris Powell joins Pardew as assistant m… https://t.co/og9uz5t1z7 5 days ago

