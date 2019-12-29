Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Ian Wright has told Manchester United fans that Mason Greenwood is going to be “something special” in the coming years. The teenage forward has been impressing whenever called upon by Manchester United this season, with Greenwood having netted in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. Greenwood has only started […]



The post ‘He’s going to be something special’: Ian Wright talks up Man United youngster appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

