No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game
News video: Clemson and Ohio State fans prepare for Saturday

Clemson and Ohio State fans prepare for Saturday 01:32

 Right now football fans in the Upstate are preparing for Saturday.

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28 [Video]Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28 as Joe Burrow thros for 493 yards and 7 touchdowns

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:14Published

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff [Video]Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

tlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published


2016 College Football Playoff Championship Game: Alabama 45, Clemson 40

Alabama, Clemson put on offensive show in 2016 CFP Championship Game with Tide prevailing 45-40  
azcentral.com

Can They Kick It? Yes They Can. Ohio State and Clemson Just Don’t.

The College Football Playoff contenders have often sidelined their punters as they chased first downs. But punting and field position will be important on...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

tvbudge

Terrall Budge RT @si_ncaafb: Trevor Lawrence mounted a comeback when it mattered most and Clemson advanced to yet another national championship game http… 3 minutes ago

LukeWray4

Luke W RT @ClemsonInsider: Clemson beats Ohio State 29-23 , advances to the national championship game for the fourth time in five years. 3 minutes ago

missjst

Jeanne Taylor RT @AP_Top25: BREAKING: Clemson beats Ohio State 29-23 with late TD to win Fiesta Bowl, will play LSU in #CFBPlayoff championship game. F… 3 minutes ago

sauxemoses

⚡️⚡️⚡️ RT @espn: CLEMSON BEATS OHIO STATE! 🐅 The Tigers will face LSU in the National Championship game! #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/KcYjKtafRo 4 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna Clemson beats Ohio State https://t.co/zj9ZfqY75E 7 minutes ago

timjammar

T.J. Martin Clemson beats Ohio State 29-23 and I get a bunch of folks that blocked me bc they lost. Typical Ohio State fans.… https://t.co/2gcEK9sx1Y 11 minutes ago

Nour68192963

Nour RT @PottsJackson: If Clemson beats Ohio State tonight I’ll give someone who retweets this $50 12 minutes ago

